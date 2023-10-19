11 spooky things to do with the kids in Lancaster and Morecambe this October half-term and Halloween

1 . Dr Ben Garrod presents The Ultimate Dinosaur Show, The Platform, Morecambe

If you love dinosaurs, then this interactive, educational and highly entertaining show on October 24 is a must. You'll learn loads of fascinating facts about the best prehistoric predators and most humongous herbivores. You may even get to touch the skin of a baby Triceratops and come face-to-face with a thundering T-Rex with life-size, museum-quality, animatronic dinosaurs. Show starts at 2pm.