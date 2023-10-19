11 spooky things to do with the kids in Lancaster and Morecambe this October half-term and Halloween

Both Halloween and October half-term are just around the corner, and that means a whole week of trying to keep the kids entertained.
Luckily, there are plenty of places across the Lancaster and Morecambe district that are planning spooky events.
From spooky productions to Halloween themed parties and workshops, there is something for everyone – and even events that will keep the big kids happy too!
Here we feature 11 of the Halloween themed events taking place this year.
Are you brave enough to take part in any?
1. Dr Ben Garrod presents The Ultimate Dinosaur Show, The Platform, Morecambe
If you love dinosaurs, then this interactive, educational and highly entertaining show on October 24 is a must. You’ll learn loads of fascinating facts about the best prehistoric predators and most humongous herbivores. You may even get to touch the skin of a baby Triceratops and come face-to-face with a thundering T-Rex with life-size, museum-quality, animatronic dinosaurs. Show starts at 2pm. Tickets available at https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions Photo: Submit
2. Halloween party, Trimpell Sports and Social Club, Outmoss Lane, Morecambe
The Trimpell is hosting two Halloween parties sure to be lots of spooky fun on October 28 from 11am-1pm or 2-4pm, and there'll be prizes for the best costume. Tickets cost £5 for children and £1 for adults. Food will be available to purchase. Call Emma on 07951 814433 to book. Photo: Submit
3. Johnny’s Fear Factory – Scare Attraction, Morecambe
Step inside Johnny's Fear Factory on Morecambe promenade if you dare where you'll experience four zones of horror - Weirder Things, Ghost Rider, Electrotag and Hallway of Horrors. It’s a one-way ticket to terror. Family sessions offer milder versions of the Ghost Rider, Electrotag (non-electrified) and Weirder Things installations. Open from October 20 to November 5. For more details and tickets go to https://johnnys-fearfactory.com/ Photo: Submit
4. The Gruffalo's Child, Grand Theatre, Lancaster
Follow the Gruffalo’s Child on her adventurous mission in Tall Stories’ enchanting adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, on October 31 at 1.30pm. Let your imagination run wild with songs, laughs and scary fun for everyone aged 3 to 103. Tickets priced £14 for adults and £12 for children from https://lancastergrand.co.uk Photo: Submit