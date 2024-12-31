11 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Lancaster district has a wide choice of pubs to suit all tastes and pockets, but the ‘proper’ old school boozers are sadly dying out.

Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we love to support these traditional pubs, which are often packed with interesting characters and serve cheaper pints.

These are timeless pubs where conversations often compete with live sports on TV or a game of pool or darts in the bar.

Here are 11 of the last ‘proper’ old school Lancaster and Morecambe pubs but we’d like to know about more so let us know which are your favourite boozers and we’ll check them out.

1 . Ye Olde John O'Gaunt This rustic pub, in Lancaster's Market Street, was established in 1871 and has bags of character. It offers ales, hearty pub fare and regular live music nights. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Golden Lion A pub has existed on the site in Moor Lane for hundreds of years and it is rumoured to be the last stopping place for the Pendle Witches on their way to the gallows. The pub offers a great choice of lagers and ales, plus live music and open mic nights. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Chieftain This olde worlde pub in the centre of Morecambe is a proper local with well kept beer and very reasonable prices. It shows all the best sporting action, and offers pub quizzes and live music. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Smugglers Den Morecambe’s oldest pub - circa 1640 - is alleged to be haunted and to have a secret tunnel leading to the beach for smuggling purposes. This is a true Free House with private owners and cask ales are always on sale. Located in old Morecambe in Poulton Square. Photo: Google Photo Sales