11 Lancaster food venues get new hygiene scores

New food hygiene scores have been awarded to 11 of Lancaster’s establishments.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:41 am

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

• Rated 5: Brief Encounter Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station; rated on August 5.

• Rated 5: Etna, New Street, Lancaster; rated on July 28.

The Plough at Galgate has been given a five-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Plough, Main Road, Galgate; rated on August 2.

• Rated 5: Munch American Gourmet, Teddys Pizza & Shakes, Sugar Rush, Hornbeam Road, Lancaster; rated on August 3.

• Rated 5: Lottie's Kitchen, Lancaster Auction Mart, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster; rated on August 1.

• Rated 5: Cafe Irresistible, Father’s House, Elim Church, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 28.

• Rated 5: Lottie's Catering Co, Main Road, Nether Kellet; rated on July 26.

• Rated 2: The Lunesdale Arms, Burrow Road, Tunstall; rated on June 17.

• Rated 5: Galgate Village Kebab House, Galgate Mill; rated on August 5.

• Rated 5: Bay View Cabin, Snack Bar, Coastal Road, Morecambe; rated on July 28.

• Rated 5: Fish & Chippery, Ocean Edge Caravan Park, Moneyclose Lane, Heysham; rated on July 22.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

What does each rating mean?

5 - Hygiene standards are very good.

4 – Hygiene standards are good.

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – Some improvement is necessary.

1 – Major improvement is necessary.

0 – Urgent improvement is required.

LancasterFood Standards Agency