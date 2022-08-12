11 Lancaster food venues get new hygiene scores

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.
• Rated 5: Brief Encounter Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station; rated on August 5.
• Rated 5: Etna, New Street, Lancaster; rated on July 28.
• Rated 5: The Plough, Main Road, Galgate; rated on August 2.
• Rated 5: Munch American Gourmet, Teddys Pizza & Shakes, Sugar Rush, Hornbeam Road, Lancaster; rated on August 3.
• Rated 5: Lottie's Kitchen, Lancaster Auction Mart, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster; rated on August 1.
• Rated 5: Cafe Irresistible, Father’s House, Elim Church, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 28.
• Rated 5: Lottie's Catering Co, Main Road, Nether Kellet; rated on July 26.
• Rated 2: The Lunesdale Arms, Burrow Road, Tunstall; rated on June 17.
• Rated 5: Galgate Village Kebab House, Galgate Mill; rated on August 5.
• Rated 5: Bay View Cabin, Snack Bar, Coastal Road, Morecambe; rated on July 28.
• Rated 5: Fish & Chippery, Ocean Edge Caravan Park, Moneyclose Lane, Heysham; rated on July 22.
The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
What does each rating mean?
5 - Hygiene standards are very good.
4 – Hygiene standards are good.
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – Some improvement is necessary.
1 – Major improvement is necessary.
0 – Urgent improvement is required.