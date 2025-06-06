11 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for in June

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in June.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 11 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in June. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: June 9 - June 13.

2. Back Alexandra Road, Morecambe

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: June 9 - June 13. Photo: Google

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Until June 10.

3. Back Morecambe Street, Morecambe

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Until June 10. Photo: Google

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: June 10.

4. Crimbles Lane, Cockerham

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: June 10. Photo: Google

