Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 11 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in June. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Back Alexandra Road, Morecambe
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: June 9 - June 13. Photo: Google
3. Back Morecambe Street, Morecambe
What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Until June 10. Photo: Google
4. Crimbles Lane, Cockerham
What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: June 10. Photo: Google
