11 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for in August

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in August.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 11 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in August.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in August. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing works between Barley Cop Lane and West Drive roundabout. When: August 12 to August 29.

2. Torrisholme Road, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing works between Barley Cop Lane and West Drive roundabout. When: August 12 to August 29. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Replace BT pole in verge. When: August 14 to August 15.

3. Crimbles Lane, Cockerham

What: Road closure. Why: Replace BT pole in verge. When: August 14 to August 15. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Excavation works in road. When: August 19 to August 21.

4. Garstang Road, Cockerham

What: Road closure. Why: Excavation works in road. When: August 19 to August 21. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambeMotorists
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice