Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 11 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in August. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Torrisholme Road, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing works between Barley Cop Lane and West Drive roundabout. When: August 12 to August 29. Photo: Google
3. Crimbles Lane, Cockerham
What: Road closure. Why: Replace BT pole in verge. When: August 14 to August 15. Photo: Google
4. Garstang Road, Cockerham
What: Road closure. Why: Excavation works in road. When: August 19 to August 21. Photo: Google
