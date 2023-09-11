News you can trust since 1837
11 eateries in Lancaster and Morecambe get new hygiene ratings which range from 5 stars to 1 star

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Lancaster and Morecambe’s food venues.
By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.

Restaurants, cafes or canteens

• Rated 4: The Deli, Lancaster University, Bailrigg Lane, Lancaster; rated on August 3

Food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given new hygiene ratings.
• Rated 5: Archers @ Red Bank Farm, The Shore, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: The Bow Window, Princes Crescent, Morecambe; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Ellel WOW Group, Galgate Cricket Club Pavilion, Main Road, Galgate; rated on August 11

• Rated 3: Silverdale Golf Club, Red Bridge Lane, Silverdale; rated on August 1

• Rated 1: Trungs Restaurant, Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on August 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Royal Bar & Shaker, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on August 31

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Mount Spice, Church Street, Lancaster; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: Oriental House, Woborrow Road, Heysham; rated on March 23

• Rated 4: Millstone Chippy, Alexandra Road, Lancaster; rated on July 31

• Rated 4: Neighbours Food Bar, Regent Road, Morecambe; rated on July 31

Food hygiene ratings explained

The food hygiene score reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The score is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

