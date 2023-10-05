100 free tickets to Lancaster care home fireworks display up for grabs
Staff and residents at Laurel Bank care home will be celebrating Bonfire Night with a bang this November 5 and have 100 free tickets to their fireworks display up for grabs.
The 100 tickets are available to collect free of charge from the home’s reception on a first come first served basis.
Head chef, Grant Prichard will be cooking up a storm with lots of delicious hot snacks and treats plus hot drinks to keep everyone toasty and warm, all available to buy from the cash-only shop which will be run by staff on the night.
The care home’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Laurel Bank provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.