100 free tickets to Lancaster care home fireworks display up for grabs

A Lancaster care home is holding their own fireworks night after learning the Lancaster Castle display is cancelled this year.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
Staff and residents at Laurel Bank care home will be celebrating Bonfire Night with a bang this November 5 and have 100 free tickets to their fireworks display up for grabs.

The 100 tickets are available to collect free of charge from the home’s reception on a first come first served basis.

Head chef, Grant Prichard will be cooking up a storm with lots of delicious hot snacks and treats plus hot drinks to keep everyone toasty and warm, all available to buy from the cash-only shop which will be run by staff on the night.

Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster is holding its own firework display this year and 100 free tickets are up for grabs.
The care home’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Laurel Bank provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

