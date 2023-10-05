100 free tickets to Lancaster care home fireworks display up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Laurel Bank care home will be celebrating Bonfire Night with a bang this November 5 and have 100 free tickets to their fireworks display up for grabs.

The 100 tickets are available to collect free of charge from the home’s reception on a first come first served basis.

Head chef, Grant Prichard will be cooking up a storm with lots of delicious hot snacks and treats plus hot drinks to keep everyone toasty and warm, all available to buy from the cash-only shop which will be run by staff on the night.

The care home’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.