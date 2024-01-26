10 pothole hotspots across Lancaster and Morecambe as chosen by readers
Where do you think are the worst potholes in Lancaster and Morecambe?
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
We asked this question on our Facebook pages to coincide with National Pothole Day earlier this month, and we were inundated with responses.
You mentioned many different roads across the district – although you were all united in saying the roads in general were in a terrible mess.
We’ve now been out and photographed 10 of your pothole hotspots in Lancaster and Morecambe. These are the roads that were most frequently mentioned by you.
You can report potholes at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/report-it/
