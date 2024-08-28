10 of the best places to get your car washed in Lancaster and Morecambe according to readers

We asked readers of the Lancaster Guardian where the best car washes were in Lancaster and Morecambe – and we had a large response.
So if your car is looking a bit shabby, here’s 10 of the top places where our readers reckon you’ll get a professional service.
1. The Hand Car Wash Halton, High Road, Halton
Call 07940 957817. Email [email protected] Book at https://the-hand-car-wash.square.site Photo: The Hand Car Wash Halton
2. Diamond Finish Auto Detailing, Vickers Industrial Estate, Morecambe
Call 01524 388525 or 07766 024572. Email [email protected] Photo: Diamond Finish Auto Detailing
3. EGCarValet, Woodhill Lane, Morecambe
Call 07403776146. Email [email protected] Book online at https://www.egcarvalet.com/book-online Photo: EGCarValet
4. Caton Road Valeting Service hand car wash, Caton Road, Lancaster
Call 07379 997071. Photo: Caton Road Valeting Service
