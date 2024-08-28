10 of the best places to get your car washed in Lancaster and Morecambe according to readers

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 14:47 BST
Is your car in need of a good clean?

We asked readers of the Lancaster Guardian where the best car washes were in Lancaster and Morecambe – and we had a large response.

So if your car is looking a bit shabby, here’s 10 of the top places where our readers reckon you’ll get a professional service.

1. The Hand Car Wash Halton, High Road, Halton

2. Diamond Finish Auto Detailing, Vickers Industrial Estate, Morecambe

3. EGCarValet, Woodhill Lane, Morecambe

4. Caton Road Valeting Service hand car wash, Caton Road, Lancaster

