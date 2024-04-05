10 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 10 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district from ?. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: April 15-19. Photo: Google Street View
3. Bath Mill Lane, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 16. Photo: Google Street View
4. Bolton Lane, Bolton-le-Sands
What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 6-7. Photo: Google Street View