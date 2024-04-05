10 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

A number of road closures are scheduled or are currently taking place in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in April.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 10 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: April 15-19.

2. Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: April 15-19. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 16.

3. Bath Mill Lane, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 16. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 6-7.

4. Bolton Lane, Bolton-le-Sands

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 6-7. Photo: Google Street View

