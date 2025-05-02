10 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 10 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in May. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Back Euston Road South, Morecambe
What: Road closure. Why: Repairs to gable elevation of property. When: Until May 16. Photo: Google
3. Borwick Road, Borwick
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: May 7 to May 13. Photo: Google
4. Chapel Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: May 11. Photo: Google
