10 Lancaster and Morecambe food venues get new hygiene ratings
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows new scores for 10 eateries in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.
The new ratings have been awarded to restaurants, cafes, pubs and a takeaway.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Guan Zi Chinese Restaurant, George Fox Building, George Fox Avenue, Bailrigg, Lancaster; rated on February 20.
• Rated 5: Half Moon Bay Cafe, Smithy Lane, Heysham; rated on February 16.
• Rated 5: The Bay A Blueprint for Recovery, Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, Morecambe; rated on February 15.
• Rated 5: Ashton Golf Centre, Ashton Road, Lancaster; rated on February 10.
• Rated 5: Refuel, Salt Ayre Sports Centre, Doris Henderson Way, Lancaster; rated on February 8.
• Rated 5: Cupp, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on January 24.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Boot & Shoe, Scotforth Road, Lancaster; rated on February 17.
• Rated 5: The Plough, Main Road, Galgate; rated on February 10.
• Rated 3: Vale Of Lune RUFC, Powderhouse Lane, Lancaster; rated on January 17.
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Marmaris Kebab House, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on February 14.