10 Lancaster and Morecambe food venues get new hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows new scores for 10 eateries in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

By Debbie Butler
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The new ratings have been awarded to restaurants, cafes, pubs and a takeaway.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Guan Zi Chinese Restaurant, George Fox Building, George Fox Avenue, Bailrigg, Lancaster; rated on February 20.

The Boot & Shoe pub in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.
• Rated 5: Half Moon Bay Cafe, Smithy Lane, Heysham; rated on February 16.

• Rated 5: The Bay A Blueprint for Recovery, Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, Morecambe; rated on February 15.

• Rated 5: Ashton Golf Centre, Ashton Road, Lancaster; rated on February 10.

• Rated 5: Refuel, Salt Ayre Sports Centre, Doris Henderson Way, Lancaster; rated on February 8.

• Rated 5: Cupp, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on January 24.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Boot & Shoe, Scotforth Road, Lancaster; rated on February 17.

• Rated 5: The Plough, Main Road, Galgate; rated on February 10.

• Rated 3: Vale Of Lune RUFC, Powderhouse Lane, Lancaster; rated on January 17.

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Marmaris Kebab House, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on February 14.

