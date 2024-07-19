10 great things to do by bus with the kids in and around Lancaster during the summer holidays

Many of you might be wondering how best to keep the children occupied whatever the weather.
Thanks to Stagecoach, you can still hop on board a bus and travel anywhere in the county for just £2 per person one way, with the added bonus that up to three children under the age of five can travel for free.
Children aged five to 15 can also benefit from a discounted rate opening up the options for new adventures this summer.
From fabulous days out in the fresh air to indoor activities to help rainy days pass, we’ve come up with 10 of our favourite activities to do by bus in North Lancashire and they won’t break the bank.
So banish the boredom and create lasting memories with our handy guide to all the fun on your doorstep.
1. Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
Bus route: 6A. Bus stops: ASDA supermarket; Salt Ayre is a 2 minute walk from the bus stop. Set the children loose in the Energy soft play centre allowing them to burn off energy by climbing, bouncing and conquering slides. Budding Picassos can unleash creativity with arts and crafts sessions, or get competitive together at the mini golf course, perfect for all ages. Outside there is a free play area, featuring a dedicated track for young cyclists and a mini village to spark imaginations. Afterwards, relax and refuel at the on site café. Photo: Submit
2. Lancaster Treasure Hunt Trail
Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555. Bus stops: Lancaster Bus Station. Solve the clues and find Jackie Sparrow’s hidden treasure in the city. Download the mystery trail for £9.99 (or get it delivered by post) and walk the 1.9-mile route to find the treasure. You'll travel through the city's Georgian streets, alleyways and squares before heading up to medieval Lancaster Castle and Priory. Then it's off to the riverside and historic St George's Quay unlocking twisting tales along the way. There is a text message help service if you get stuck with the trail taking at least two hours to complete at your own pace. Photo: Submit
3. Lancaster Castle
Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555. Bus stops: Lancaster Bus Station. Explore one of the UK’s most captivating landmarks, the origins of which date back almost 1,000 years. See history come alive in the heart of Lancaster, learning about England’s dark history with tales of persecution, incarceration, punishment and execution. The castle, which is owned by the Duchy, remains imposing and its magnificent John O' Gaunt gates are open to the public to help them discover a veritable vault of intrigue, interest and interaction for visitors of all ages. Photo: Submit
4. Greenlands Farm Village
Bus Service: 555. Bus Stop: Longlands Hotel. This all weather attraction allows families to get up close and cuddly with a captivating assortment of critters. From pint-sized pygmy goats to irresistibly wrinkled Kune-Kune pigs, there's a furry friend waiting to steal your heart. Meet bunnies, greet the reptiles and discover rare breeds you won't find just anywhere. Some encounters even let you feed these adorable animals, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Photo: Submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.