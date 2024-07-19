10 great things to do by bus with the kids in and around Lancaster during the summer holidays

2 . Lancaster Treasure Hunt Trail

Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555. Bus stops: Lancaster Bus Station. Solve the clues and find Jackie Sparrow’s hidden treasure in the city. Download the mystery trail for £9.99 (or get it delivered by post) and walk the 1.9-mile route to find the treasure. You'll travel through the city's Georgian streets, alleyways and squares before heading up to medieval Lancaster Castle and Priory. Then it's off to the riverside and historic St George's Quay unlocking twisting tales along the way. There is a text message help service if you get stuck with the trail taking at least two hours to complete at your own pace. Photo: Submit