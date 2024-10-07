10 great ideas of places to visit by Stagecoach bus this autumn from Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham

The Government’s national fare-cap means nobody has to pay more than £2 for a single bus journey, regardless of how far you go.

The scheme is due to end on December 31 and, as yet, there is no word on extending it so it makes sense to take advantage while you can.

Concessions with NoWcards don’t even have to pay £2. You can travel free after 9.30am Mondays to Fridays and any time at weekends.

Here are 10 great ideas of places to visit by Stagecoach bus this autumn.

Check times online – at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/timetables – and don’t forget to download the Stagecoach Bus app from the Apple App Store or Google’s Play Store.

This has a journey planner, maps showing the location of bus stops and provides real-time information on bus running.

Remember, taking the bus is good for the planet too.

Net Zero Nation says replacing car trips with bus travel cuts damaging CO2 emissions by 42 per cent.

1 . Silverdale Bus route: 51 from Carnforth (seven to eight per day, Monday to Saturday) Just north of Carnforth, Silverdale is a paradise for walkers and nature lovers. Explore paths that take you to Arnside Knott or Jenny Brown’s Point or visit Leighton Moss RSPB Reserve (open daily), home to a spectacular range of wildlife including otters, bearded tits, marsh harriers, egrets and red deer. Picture by exploremorecambebay. Photo: exploremorecambebay Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool BLACKPOOL Bus route: 42 hourly from Lancaster. There’s so much to do in Blackpool you might want to book a B&B and stay over. Three piers, the Tower, Pleasure Beach, Madame Tussauds, Blackpool Zoo and the Sandcastle Waterpark to name a few. New this year is the showbiz museum Showtown. The famous illuminations are on nightly until January 5. Picture from Visit Blackpool. Photo: Visit Blackpool Photo Sales

3 . Grasmere GRASMERE Bus route: 555 hourly from Lancaster. William Wordsworth described Grasmere as “the most loveliest spot that man hath found”. Who are we to argue? You can visit the poet’s former home, Dove Cottage (open Tue-Sat) and the Wordsworth Museum. Explore the village’s shops and galleries and, if you’ve a sweet tooth, do try Grasmere Gingerbread. Picture by Gareth Gardner. Photo: Gareth Gardner Photo Sales