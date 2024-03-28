10 great family days out by bus over Easter in Lancaster and Morecambe

From bunnies to egg hunts and trampolines to sandcastles, Stagecoach have pulled together these 10 top events and activities to keep the kids occupied, whatever the weather.
They’re all accessible by a Stagecoach bus and with fares restricted to £2 per journey, it won’t break the bank either.
1. PottyRoo's Paint Your Own Pottery, Morecambe
Bus route: 6, 6B, 6A, 100. Bus stop: Clock Tower. Explore your creative side and let the whole family craft together at PottyRoo’s. Choose your piece to paint, with prices ranging from £6, and spend up to an hour and 45 minutes creating a masterpiece. While you will be able to take home the end result, they will not be ready for seven to 10 days to allow for glazing. PottyRoo’s will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday during the holidays, including Good Friday and Easter Monday. Sessions are by appointment only. Photo: Submit
2. Happy Mount Park, Morecambe
Bus route: 5, 755. Bus stops: Bare, Happy Mount Park. Enjoy an Easter extravaganza at Happy Mount Park on Easter Saturday, March 30, with a whole host of egg-citing activities for all the family. The event kicks off from 12pm, with the chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself at 12.15pm prompt. Join an Easter egg trail, take part in the egg and spoon race, Easter bonnet competition, egg painting workshop, colouring competition and much more. Each child that finds an egg is rewarded with a free Cadbury’s cream egg. Photo: Submit
3. Easter Bunny Trail, Lancaster
Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555. Bus stop: Lancaster Bus Station. Lancaster BID invites you to hop along the Easter Bunny Trail through the city centre. In total, 10 bunnies have escaped from Easter Island and are hiding in businesses. Grab a map and take an adventure through Lancaster to see how many you can spot in shop and business windows. Locate all 10 and be in with the chance of winning a prize. You can have a go at bunny spotting throughout the Easter holidays, from March 29 to April 15. Download the trail leaflet here: 0261-LBID-Easter-Bunny-Trail-Leaflet-WEB Photo: Lancaster BID
4. Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster
Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555. Bus stop: Lancaster Bus Station. While the museum is offering a free Easter quiz to visitors on Good Friday, March 29, it is open on Thursdays and Fridays to offer an alternative destination for families. Nestled within Lancaster Castle and offering free admission, it will provide perfect rainy day entertainment. It plays host to 16 different galleries and film shows exploring the history of Lancashire Constabulary, how scientific developments helped solve infamous local cases, and an overview of the various departments from the mounted unit to firearms team. Photo: Lancashire Police Museum