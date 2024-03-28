10 great family days out by bus over Easter in Lancaster and Morecambe

1 . PottyRoo's Paint Your Own Pottery, Morecambe

Bus route: 6, 6B, 6A, 100. Bus stop: Clock Tower. Explore your creative side and let the whole family craft together at PottyRoo’s. Choose your piece to paint, with prices ranging from £6, and spend up to an hour and 45 minutes creating a masterpiece. While you will be able to take home the end result, they will not be ready for seven to 10 days to allow for glazing. PottyRoo’s will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday during the holidays, including Good Friday and Easter Monday. Sessions are by appointment only. Photo: Submit