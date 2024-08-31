Nando's, Greggs and Wetherspoons among 41 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 17:32 BST

41 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

41 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 21.

Nando's, Deepdale Shopping Park, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6QY

Rated 5 on August 21.

Rated 5 on August 23.

The Big Blue Hotel, Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1ND

Rated 5 on August 23.

Rated 5 on August 22.

Marks And Spencer, Moorgate, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L39 4RY

Rated 5 on August 22.

Rated 5 on August 23.

The Fairway Hotel, Hull Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QB

Rated 5 on August 23.

