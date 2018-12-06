Musicians Co-op fundraiser features all day line up of bands and musicians this weekend

A fundraiser for Lancaster Music Co-Op will feature a host of solo musicians and bands at the Stonewell Tap this weekend.

Music starts at 3pm on Saturday December 8 and entry is free.

The Glass Poppies

Andrew Hampsey, from Lancaster band The Glass Poppies, who has organised the event, said: “Initially we decided to arrange the event to raise much needed funds for the Co-op to pay for general repairs and the all important roof repairs and to bring attention to the action the council were threatening (i.e. to close the Co-op).

“However, following on from the excellent news that came from the meeting with Lancaster City Council on November 14 this year, we saw this is a opportunity to continue to raise funds but also to celebrate the decision to keep the Music Co-op open with a 25 year lease!”

Stevie Howie and Co, Mark Coyle and Graham Mumford, Rob Jones, Dan Liptrott, Mark Jones, Hiroshima Twinkie, The Nighs, Away from the Numbers, Glass Poppies, Montana Wildhack and Dead Puppeteers will perform at the event which starts at 3pm and runs until late.

Entry is free, but donations to Lancaster Music Co-Op are very much encouraged.