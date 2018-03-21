Music sessions for babies and young children in Morecambe

A series of special early years music-making sessions will be taking place at More Music in Morecambe on March 29 and 30.

A series of special early years music-making sessions will be taking place at More Music in Morecambe on March 29 and 30. Blending singing, music, light, texture, colour and shadow to create a magical experience for very young children and their families, the activities will be immersive and interactive allowing children to explore according to their own needs. Magic Islands for Music for Babies will be a multi-sensory environment for babies to play in. Magic Islands of Music for Toddlers will create an environment where young children can explore music, sound and lights in an encouraging and playful setting. Call More Music on 01524 831997.