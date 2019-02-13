Mum’s shock at finding knife hanging from tree at Lancaster play area

A mum-of-two was shocked to find a knife hanging from a tree by a Lancaster play area.

Sheree Sharkey had taken her one-year-old son Roary to Newlands play area when she spotted the blade, which was hanging low enough for a child to cut themself.

Sheree Sharkey with her sons Tommy Hugh, six, and Roary Jeke, one.

“What sick person would think to do this?” she said.

Sheree, who also has a six-year-old son, Tommy, reported her find to the police, who she says told her to dispose of the knife.

She wrapped it inside an envelope and took it to nearby Moorside Primary School to be put in a bin.

“I waited with the knife so I knew no children would go near until I knew what to do with it,” she said.

The knife that Sheree Sharkey found hanging in Newlands play area.

“Then I took it to school to be disposed of and let them know as the only bin close was the park bin.

“Imagine if a child had got it. It was on a branch bigger than me but the sellotape was put very low down in child’s reach.

“The public need to know what’s happening, it’s scary.”

The incident happened just before 3pm on Wednesday February 6.

Sheree said she also told a PCSO who was near the scene at the time, and she said city council officers also attended the park the next morning to ensure it was safe.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “On being alerted to this incident we attended the scene and ensured the park and surrounding bushes were thoroughly checked. No more knives or items of concern were found.

“Anyone who finds such items in a public open space should contact the council’s Customer Service Centre on 01524 582491. The report will be treated as a priority and we will ensure it is quickly removed.”

Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them.