Mum’s head shave helps raise cash for Overton schoolboy Reece Holt’s charity Team Reece

A nurse has braved the shave to help Overton schoolboy Reece Holt, who has terminal cancer.

Mum-of-two Rachel Holme, from Heysham, has so far raised £1,500 for the Team Reece appeal after having her locks chopped.

Rachel Holme pictured after her charity head shave, with son Joseph, nine, and daughter Georgia, three.

Salon owner Colette Tahooney at The No1 Salon in Lancaster opened up her shop to Rachel’s family and friends to witness the shave.

The money will go towards a charity set up by Overton schoolboy Reece Holt.

Reece was diagnosed with Anaplastic Astrocytoma, an extremely rare malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, after collapsing in 2016.

He later set up his own charity, Team Reece, which has gone from strength to strength and recently outgrew its home office, resulting in Reece recently picking up the keys for a new office at White Cross Business Park, Lancaster, which will allow the charity to expand and further its goals to now focus on raising funds for research.

Reece, from Overton, announced his brain cancer was terminal on his Facebook charity page in February.

Since then his mum Rachel O’Neil and family have been working to find ways to control his seizures. which have been occurring almost daily.

Following the diagnosis, the Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil and Rachel continue to work hard for Team Reece.

The charity helps children with cancer and their families as well as helping to provide funding for vital research for brain cancer in children.

An MRI scan last week unfortunately showed Reece’s tumour is progressing.

To donate to the cause, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/choppingthemop4teamreece?utm_id=119

Follow more about Team Reece on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/teamreeceholt/