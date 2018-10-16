Mum’s book draws on own life experiences

A Lancaster mum is to publish a book which draws on her experiences as the parent of an autistic child.

Former Lancaster Guardian columnist Jo Worgan has written Picking Up the Pieces, a novel about a mother learning to live again after escaping from her abusive partner – father to her autistic son, Sam.

Jo has written from the heart – her son is autistic and after writing several books herself on autism, she has switched to fiction.

The book covers issues such as domestic abuse, bullying and parenting children on the Autism spectrum

Picking up the Pieces is about a woman trying to be the best parent she can – under very difficult circumstances.

Kate has left her hometown, to escape her controlling and abusive boyfriend Jake.

Her son Sam is autistic and keeping him (and her) safe from Jake is her number one priority.

She moves them to a new town, with new people and most importantly no connections to Jake. Her new neighbour Matt, who coincidentally is also running away from his troubled past, seems to be offering her a chance of happiness.

But after spotting Jake through a misted-up cafe window, Kate knows that Jake has found her and her troubles are far from over.

Picking Up The Pieces is a moving page-turner about a woman’s search for happiness as she battles to keep those who are precious to her safe.

Jo is a freelance copywriter, columnist and book blogger.

She has published four non-fiction works aimed at parenting children on the Autistic spectrum, based upon her own experiences. Writ

Jo lives in Lancaster with her husband of 19 years and their two young sons.

When she is not busy writing, she likes to take her boys to the local museums, cafes, cinema, the Lake District and lots of playgrounds.