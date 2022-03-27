Mum and three-year-old daughter missing in Lancashire

Evelyn and her mum Amy

Police have now appealed for information about Amy Blackman, 29, and Evelyn Vine, who were last seen at their home address at around 1pm four days ago.

Amy is mixed race, 5ft 1in tall, with a slim build, dark brown, curly, shoulder-length hair, and a floral tattoo on her back. Evelyn is also mixed race, small for her age, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The pair have links to Preston, Oldham, Bury, Lincolnshire and Birmingham.

A police spokesman said: “We are now growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and would ask anyone who sees them or has any information to please contact us. We would also appeal directly to Amy, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with police and let us know she is safe.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting log 0741 of March 26.