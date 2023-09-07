Much needed independent living flats open in former Lancaster police station building

Watch more videos on Shots!

The much needed accommodation is in a converted listed building in Slyne Road, originally Skerton’s Police Station and also home to NHS offices for many years.

The 14 apartments provide 24-hour supported living which is much in demand in the Lancaster district.

All referrals for Slyne Road were made through Lancashire County Council Adult Social Care who commissioned this service for people requiring care and support.

The listed building in Slyne Road which now provides apartments for people with disabilities.

County Coun Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: “Some of the ground floor apartments are equipped with the latest in assistive technology such as automated door openers, blinds and heating systems which help to reduce reliance on care staff for some tasks, and increases residents' privacy and dignity, while ensuring that extra help is always there if needed.

"The apartments provide a really important facility for adults with learning or physical disabilities or autism to live as fulfilled and independent lives as possible."

The assistive technologies have been provided by Adapteco, with ongoing care being provided by Bare Hall.

The Lancaster Guardian first highlighted the shortage of independent living accommodation last December after Luke Stutchbury, who has cerebral palsy, raised awareness of the problem.

Luke and his family hoped that building developers and people with properties would consider adapting them for people in his situation.