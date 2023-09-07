Much needed independent living flats open in former Lancaster police station building
The much needed accommodation is in a converted listed building in Slyne Road, originally Skerton’s Police Station and also home to NHS offices for many years.
The 14 apartments provide 24-hour supported living which is much in demand in the Lancaster district.
All referrals for Slyne Road were made through Lancashire County Council Adult Social Care who commissioned this service for people requiring care and support.
County Coun Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: “Some of the ground floor apartments are equipped with the latest in assistive technology such as automated door openers, blinds and heating systems which help to reduce reliance on care staff for some tasks, and increases residents' privacy and dignity, while ensuring that extra help is always there if needed.
"The apartments provide a really important facility for adults with learning or physical disabilities or autism to live as fulfilled and independent lives as possible."
The assistive technologies have been provided by Adapteco, with ongoing care being provided by Bare Hall.
The Lancaster Guardian first highlighted the shortage of independent living accommodation last December after Luke Stutchbury, who has cerebral palsy, raised awareness of the problem.
Luke and his family hoped that building developers and people with properties would consider adapting them for people in his situation.
“By working with social services, we’re aware that there is a long list of young people with autism, learning or physical disabilities all waiting to be housed,” said Luke’s sister, Gill Stutchbury.