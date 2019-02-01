Mourners gather for Reece Holt’s funeral service

The funeral service of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt is currently under way at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Dressed in the Lancaster Royal Grammar School uniform he was so proud of, the 13-year-old was carried in a white horse drawn carriage from his home as part of a funeral procession which travelled along Morecambe promenade on its way to the crematorium.

Reece Holt's funeral procession arrives at the crematorium.

Well-wishers lined the way to pay their respects, many of them holding gold balloons to mark childhood cancer awareness.

The funeral service began at 2.30pm.

Those attending were asked to wear something gold, or to dress in the Team Reece charity colours of purple and green.

Reece passed away on January 18.

He had been fighting Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumour affecting just 10 children a year, since May 2016.

After enjoying Christmas, Reece’s health took a sudden downward turn, and he was being cared for in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he passed away with his family around him.

