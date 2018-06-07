Motown Magic comes to Lancaster

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the Magic of Motown show steams into Lancaster.

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and more are recreated.

The show has been seen by more than 1m people all around the world and was staged for the Royal Variety Performance in 2016.

The Magic of Motown is at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on Saturday, June 16 at 8pm.

Tickets are priced £25, call the box office on 01524 64695 for more details.