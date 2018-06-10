Motorway service area is evacuated after fire starts

A motorway service area was evacuated following a minor electrical fire today.

Firefighters dealt with the incident at Forton services, near Lancaster, on the M6.

They received the emergency call at around 11.30am.

Two pumps from Lancaster, one from Garstang and one from Fulwood attended.

Watch manager Kevin Warwick, at Lancaster fire station, explained that the incident was due to a small electrical fault in the refrigeration area.

He said: “We had to evacuate the whole of the northbound services. It was a minor fire. A small pump was defective that caused burning and started to smoke and that’s what set the alarms off.

“It was quickly isolated by firefighters and made safe.”