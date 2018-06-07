Motorsport: Harley returns to action with class win at Oulton Park

Harley Rushton finally kickstarted his racing season on May bank holiday weekend at Oulton Park in round three of the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club’s championship.

It was the 23-year-old’s first time back on a motorcycle following his crash at Pembrey in Wales earlier in the year, but he returned in style at Oulton Park,

However, Saturday started badly for the Ingleton man with a mechanical failure on the Craven Manx Norton in the opening practice of the day, putting the 500 Norton out of contention for the weekend’s races.

The first 350 race ended prematurely with an earth lead breaking in the Craven Honda during a battle for the lead.

This was an easy fix which meant the 350 was ready for the eight-lap ACU race.

Harley had qualified seventh on the grid and after a good start he was into fifth place at the first corner.

He dropped back to sixth on lap two due to the 500 bikes having more straight-line speed but he fought on and set his fastest lap on the final lap, and he managed to pass the 500 in front of him to finish fifth overall.

This was accompanied with a first in class as Harley was the first 350 home.

It was the first race Harley finished over the weekend and it was a great result for the Craven Classic Racing team.

Harley had a successful days racing on Monday with two outright victories on the 350 Honda twin to finally get his season rolling.