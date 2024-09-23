Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists reported “chaos” on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster on Monday as heavy traffic built in both directions.

Congestion was building on the motorway in both directions between junctions 34 (Halton) and 32 (Broughton) on Monday afternoon.

The AA reported that the traffic was due to lane closures in the “construction area”.

Delays of 20 minutes were reported in the area, with average speeds reaching 10mph.

Motorists said it was “chaos” and urged other drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.