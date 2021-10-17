Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with 'broken pelvis' after serious crash in Abbeystead

A motorcyclist was riding along Marshaw Wyre when they collided with a Ford Kuga at around 1.50pm on Friday, October 15.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Clitheroe, suffered a broken pelvis and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigating the circumstances of the collision urged any eyewitnesses to contact them.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for information and urging any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage from the area around the time of the collision, to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or visiting doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 0797 of October 15.

