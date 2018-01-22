Motor group invests in next generation of talent

Vantage Motor Group is expanding its Apprenticeship Training Programme with new hires and a commitment to grow its training opportunities throughout 2018.

The car dealership group, which operates Vantage SKODA Morecambe and Vantage Citroen Morecambe, has appointed nine new apprentice Motor Vehicle Technicians at its Toyota dealerships in locations including Morecambe and Preston, and also its SKODA Morecambe site.

To recognise their contribution and commitment to the business, Vantage will be paying a higher than average pay and benefits package. They will also each be given a snap-on tool box.

The three year vocational training programme will see the apprentices undertake a number of residential training sessions at manufacturer training academies and will be supported in the work place by a mentor.

Vantage managing director Mark Robinson, said: “By providing these opportunities for young people Vantage is helping to develop the next generation of talent within our industry. We are particularly pleased to welcome Cece Hirst to one of our Toyota dealerships in what is a small, but significant step in helping to bring more women into a traditionally male career. The nine apprentices we take on this year will be the first in a programme which we hope to grow further over the next few years.”

Cece Hirst, apprentice technician, said: I am really looking forward to working for a great brand like Toyota and particularly for Vantage Motor Group. I have always wanted to be a vehicle technician and have been around cars all my life.”