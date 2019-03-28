Mothers Day - here is a list of some great personal gifts without breaking the bank

Making a scrapbook, creating a personalised keepsake or putting together a beautiful, affordable hamper is just some of the ways you can treat your mum this Mother’s Day Sunday 31, without breaking the bank.

Here's a list of some of the best money-saving Mother’s Day hacks:

Make a homemade gift

If you’re strapped for cash this Mother’s Day, why not make your mum a homemade gift?

This doesn’t have to be a basic card, it can actually be something that your mother can use and enjoy.

For maximum indulgence make a natural rose petal scrub: take dried rose petals, two cups of sugar, two cups of coconut oil and blitz together. Any remaining petals can be sprinkled in the bath for a high-end spa feel for next to nothing.

Make her a beauty hamper

Fill a gift basket with her favourite inexpensive products.

Her favourite shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste could be included as well as samples of her favourite beauty products. Decorate the basket with a beautiful ribbon for a present that’s both affordable and fabulous.

Fill a scrapbook with memories

Remembering some amazing memories, you’ve shared over the years is a gift that your mum will cherish forever.

Fill a scrapbook up with lots of images from family holidays, events and occasions. For a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

Unique and Personal

Rather than splurging on a designer handbag or shoes, make a day-to-day object unique by adding a personalised touch.

Get a keepsake engraved or add a message onto a cotton tote bag. Resulting in a timeless and cherished gift for maximum impact and little cost.

Jazz up your flowers

If you’re choosing to get your mum some flowers for Mother’s Day, but can’t afford an expensive bunch, why not jazz them up yourself?

Buy an inexpensive vase and decorate it with paint and glitter. You could also add a ribbon around the middle of the vase, for an extra special touch that doesn’t cost a lot.

Create a playlist

Make a playlist filled with all of her favourite tunes and share it through a streaming website.

If your mum is a little challenged when it comes to technology, why not download a few and pop them onto a CD for her?

Or, to save even more money, you could collect up all of her most-loved albums and burn her favourite tracks from the albums onto a new CD, so all of her favourite music will be together on one disc.