Morecambe's West End Wombles thrilled to find their very own 'home sweet home'

Anti-litter campaigners, The West End Wombles, are celebrating after finding their very own ‘burrow’ in Morecambe.

The group – which is committed to keeping the area spruce – was offered a base in a newly modernised shop unit on Regent Road by one of its own volunteers, Neil.

“I'm thrilled to bits,” said Womble Becky Boo. “I still can't quite believe it – what an amazing gesture! I actually don't have words to express my gratitude other than thank you so, so much. How lucky and blessed are we?"

The move will give the West End Wombles a base as they take to the streets to litter pick – and keep an eagle eye out for the menace of fly-tipping.

West End Wombles at work.

Their hard work already has the backing of Lancaster City Councillor, David Whitaker, who recently joined them to collect rubbish.