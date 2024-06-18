Morecambe's West End Wombles thrilled to find their very own 'home sweet home'
The group – which is committed to keeping the area spruce – was offered a base in a newly modernised shop unit on Regent Road by one of its own volunteers, Neil.
“I'm thrilled to bits,” said Womble Becky Boo. “I still can't quite believe it – what an amazing gesture! I actually don't have words to express my gratitude other than thank you so, so much. How lucky and blessed are we?"
The move will give the West End Wombles a base as they take to the streets to litter pick – and keep an eagle eye out for the menace of fly-tipping.
Their hard work already has the backing of Lancaster City Councillor, David Whitaker, who recently joined them to collect rubbish.
Speaking recently on X he said they were “a nice community group aiming to put some pride into The West End of Morecambe”.
