Morecambe’s lifeboat crew responds to call with ‘good intent’ after dog walkers are thought to be cut off by tide

The inshore rescue hovercraft was launched and the crew members conducted a search of the area.

However, nothing was found in the area and it is believed the people were safe and able to return to land on their own.

The crew said it was a call with good intent and encouraged anyone to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they see anyone in danger or potential danger within Morecambe Bay.

Morecambe lifeboat being launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also reminded people that they can take steps themselves to avoid getting cut off by the tide.

The following rules should be followed at all times:

*Before you head out, make sure it's safe check the tide tables