Morecambe’s lifeboat crew responds to call with ‘good intent’ after dog walkers are thought to be cut off by tide

Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called out on Wednesday lunchtime by the Coastguard after reports of two people and a dog cut off by the incoming tide near Grange-over-Sands.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:43 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:43 am

The inshore rescue hovercraft was launched and the crew members conducted a search of the area.

However, nothing was found in the area and it is believed the people were safe and able to return to land on their own.

The crew said it was a call with good intent and encouraged anyone to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they see anyone in danger or potential danger within Morecambe Bay.

Morecambe lifeboat being launched.

They also reminded people that they can take steps themselves to avoid getting cut off by the tide.

The following rules should be followed at all times:

*Before you head out, make sure it's safe check the tide tables

*While you're out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide's direction

