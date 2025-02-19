Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just 10 days after it closed, it has been announced that Morecambe’s Homebase will re-open with a complete rebrand.

The store in Hilmore Way was one of 70 taken over by CDS Superstores, parent company of The Range and Wilko, when Homebase went into administration.

Now it has been confirmed as one of four locations that will open in a new burst of openings for its new-format The Range superstores. Other locations are Admiral Park, Eastbourne and Oxford.

When?

These rebranded locations will officially open on February 28, offering customers a new shopping experience, combining The Range with ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’. The stores will follow The Range’s dog friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved four-legged shoppers in store, provided they are kept on a lead.

CDS plans to roll out up to 10 new superstores per month, with a goal of transforming up to 70 Homebase locations into this new format and securing up to 1,600 jobs throughout 2025. The Range has prioritised retaining and transferring team members from the acquired Homebase locations, ensuring continuity of employment for local communities.

Homebase in Morecambe closed on February 9.

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range. While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with fifteen launches confirmed for this year so far.

“We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk, offering customers nationwide an upgraded shopping experience via a diverse range of products for all their home and garden projects. This latest development underscores CDS Superstores’ commitment to revitalising the retail landscape by blending trusted brands, preserving jobs and enhancing local economies.”