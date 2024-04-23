Morecambe vicar to mark his 70th birthday with 140-mile walk in aid of charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early in May, he will be walking 140 miles along Britain’s oldest road, the Icknield Way. Since his retirement in 2020 John has had five operations which have left him diabetic and he will be walking in aid of Diabetes UK while wearing his ‘artificial pancreas’.

John is an active member of Morecambe’s Sefton Road Ramblers Group with whom he walks 10 miles every Wednesday all through the year, so he is no stranger to longish hikes. But this will be a new experience for him. “I have always walked – it’s good for my physical and mental health,” said John, “but never such a long trail in one go.”

John plans to cover the 140 miles from Thame in Oxfordshire to Thetford in Norfolk in a fortnight. He will cross eight counties as he does this. Why has he chosen this particular path? Thame is the parish he was first ordained to serve as curate in 1992, and the Icknield Way parish which lies between Royston and Saffron Walden is where he was rector for eight years.

John Simmons on the Icknield Way.

He has set a target of £2,000 to be raised for Diabetes UK and he has a JustGiving page for donors to use. “I owe a great deal to this charity and I am a volunteer speaker for them, so it seemed right to support them in this way.”

As he walks this prehistoric path John will go through the grounds of Chequers, pass Whipsnade Zoo, visit George Orwell’s cottage, go over Royston cave (a deep underground chamber), walk through Thetford Forest and cross those rather more recent routes of the M11, A1(M) and the M1.