Morecambe vicar runs groundbreaking Holy Land trip

A Torrisholme vicar has organised a trip to the Holy Land where people can become ‘virtual pilgrims’.

Rev Damian Porter of the Church of the Ascension has co-ordinated a 10-day trip to Israel on which a daily video blog (or vlog) will be produced.

This vlog, produced by Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, is a first for Lancashire.

The first vlog, live now on the Diocesan YouTube channel HERE features Bishop Philip speaking from Nazareth.

More than 40 intrepid parishioners from across the county are also on the trip.

The first four days take in Nazareth, Northern Galilee and the Mediterranean Coast, then the party move hotels for a further six nights based in Jerusalem.

From their Bethlehem base the travellers’ Holy Land stops will include Bethlehem; the Mount of Olives; Jericho, Bethany and Mount Zion.

As they pass through the Holy Land the visitors will get the chance to celebrate the Eucharist in some of the most famous locations from The Bible, visit key churches and sample local culinary delicacies.

The trip runs until November 23.

Rev Porter said: “I have been to the Holy Land several times and every time you go it’s a different experience.

“Bishop Philip joining us on the pilgrimage this time will help to bring fresh insight.”