Morecambe U18s 5-1 Accrington Stanley U18s

Kyle Hawley’s hat-trick guided Morecambe Under-18s to an emphatic 5-1 victory over 10-man Accrington Stanley at Kendal Town Football Club on Saturday morning.

Accrington opened the scoring after six minutes when Alex O’ Neill powered his way through the Morecambe defence before drilling the ball into the top corner of the net.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men three minutes later after Aspen Feathers was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident.

Morecambe capitalised on the one man advantage, equalising after 14 minutes when the referee awarded the home team a penalty when Kai Herbert’s shirt was pulled in the box and Hawley despatched the penalty into the bottom right hand corner.

Morecambe took the lead when a corner into the penalty area was put into the net by Kaleb Young after Hawley had kept the ball alive, before a debut goal by Ambibola Obasobo edged Morecambe into a 3-1 lead.

Obasobo controlled the ball and worked his way through the Accrington defence before driving the ball past Toby Savin in the Accrington goal.

Hawley made it 4-1 with 15 minutes to go after another good finish past the keeper before the talisman converted a late penalty to complete his hat-trick as Morecambe ran out comfortable 5-1 winners.