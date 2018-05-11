Morecambe to be at centre of national walk

An epic journey across the UK to bring communities together sets off from Morecambe on Wednesday.

Comedian and presenter Jo Brand will remotely launch The Big Walk with a live link from BBC’s The One Show studio in London.

The Big Walk is a three-week adventure which will see four teams of walkers span the UK connecting people, celebrating community and encouraging the nation to take part in The Big Lunch, the UK’s annual get-together for neighbors on June 3.

The idea from the Eden Project has been made possible by The National Lottery, and this year Morecambe is set to take centre stage as the launch action will be coming live from The Promenade on Wednesday night.

Following a full day of activities in Morecambe, this year’s walkers will be joining a Mile Promenade Walk at 4.30pm before setting off on their big adventure between 7pm and 8pm live on The One Show.

Local entertainment will be on hand to give the walkers a proper Morecambe send off.

People can join in from 4.30pm, when community groups, locals and a band will be gathering at the Stone Jetty for the promenade walk.

From 5pm-7pm there will be a Big Community Fete at the Jetty opposite The Midland Hotel, with 30 community stalls, and activities, information and fun, including a bouncy castle, pebble painting and entertainment from a variety of acts on the Melodrome stage.

The walking groups will then head off in separate directions towards England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, aiming to return to their respective homes in time for The Big Lunch on June 3.

Peter Stewart of The Big Lunch says: “The Big Walk is all about shining a light on the incredible people and projects doing life-changing work on our doorsteps. Our walkers will be stopping in different neighbourhoods every day, discovering the amazing work that is quietly going on in communities up and down the UK.

Angus McLeod is captain of Team Scotland, walking from Morecambe to Dundee. He says: “The Big Walk is an opportunity for me to take time out of my normally busy working life and enjoy a journey of discovery, finding out more about what is currently happening in some of our local communities.”