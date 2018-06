A portrait of comedian Tony Hancock who died in 1968 will be unveiled at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens 50 years after his death.

The picture painted by Dave Miles will be unveiled by Catchphrase host Roy Walker at 12pm on June 25.

It will be a joint celebration as a book about Tony Hancock written by Dave Miles, which has taken 35 years to research, will also be launched.

The public are welcome to attend.