Morecambe theatre group grant will help transport kit and young people

A community organisation that offers workshops using art forms to build confidence for all ages and abilities has been awarded a grant to buy a van.

Ellie Roberts, the founder of Wise Up workshops CIC, said: “Myself and everyone at Wise Up would like to say a big huge thank-you to the Vera Wolstencroft trust fund for our grant to buy us a van.

“Having cancer twice in two years, my community interest company has been my saviour. Peter Pan will be performed at our theatre hub on July 13, 14 and 15.

“If any local businesses would like to sponsor us, print our programmes or design our t shirts please get in touch. Call 07506 295782. All you need is a bit of faith, hope and fairydust.”