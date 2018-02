Morecambe Superbowl has been demolished to make way for a new supermarket.

The picture shows the demolition of the building which is owned by Taylor’s Cumbrian Amusements Ltd.

Morecambe Superbowl is demolished. Pictures by Tony North.

Lancaster City Council gave approval for the building to be demolished to make way for an expanded Aldi supermarket.

The new Aldi would be much larger (1,236 sqm) than the current Aldi store on Marine Road West (760 sqm).