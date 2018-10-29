Morecambe skies to light up in fireworks celebration

The sky over Morecambe will light up this Thursday evening when the Bonfire & Firework Extravaganza returns.

Many years ago in the days of Bubbles Leisure complex, a bonfire and fireworks display was held annually.

This was arranged in conjunction with the fire brigade to raise funds for the Fireman’s Benevolent Fund.

When Bubbles was demolished the event was forgotten.

However, in 2016 after a 10 year gap, Morecambe Events Co-operative decided to bring back the event.

This proved very popular and was well attended.

In 2016 and 2017 the group had funding from Morecambe Town Council.

The purpose of resurrecting the event was to provide a free safe family firework display and bonfire for the community of Morecambe. This would reduce the risk for home bonfires and firework accidents.

The goal was then to make this an annual event as it became so popular.

For this to benefit local traders, the co-operative used as many local suppliers as possible – Riley Fireworks, ICU Security, Bay Hire Centre and Catlow’s Skips.

Thanks also go to Travis Perkins for supplying wood for the bonfire, and The Midland Hotel for sponsorship.

Organiser Brian Bromiley said: “The event would not be viable without a great team of volunteers, and partners.

“Many thanks to all our Morecambe Events Co-operative volunteers and other partners for making this a great event.

This year’s event, on Thursday November 1, includes a fairgound open from 5pm, bonfire on the former Dome site from 7pm and fireworks from the Stone Jetty at 8-8.30pm.