Morecambe set to shine this Christmas

Cairngorm Reindeer, Santa Claus, elves on stilts, music, theatre and more will feature as part of this year’s Morecambe Christmas lights switch on.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday December 1, produced by More Music and Morecambe Bid, with a full programme of entertainment taking place throughout the town from 12pm.

Morecambe Sparkle lighting. Photo by Nick Dagger.

In addition to the entertainment, many town centre shops are taking part in the Christmas Treat Trail.

Grab a map from the White Elephant Gallery in the Arndale Shopping Centre and collect stamps and treats as you make your way around the participating shops, cafes and pubs.

During the day, across the town centre, customers will be entertained with free, family-friendly Christmas fun including Ghost Caribou from Thingumajig Theatre and Christmas Elves on Stilts!

Look out for the One Man Christmas Band, the Pancake Steel Band, The Wierdstring Band and Rockitt 88 plus more.

Morecambe town centre in 2017. Photo by Nick Dagger.

There will be Christmas Craft workshops from Lancaster & Morecambe College and don’t miss A Christmas Carol from Inner State Theatre.

Join the parade, and Cairngorm Reindeer sleigh pull Santa Claus from Central Drive at 4pm arriving in New Town Square for the Christmas Tree lights switch on at 5pm.

Morecambe was one of the first seaside resorts in the United Kingdom to introduce an illuminations scheme.

They ran from 1919 until 1996 until budget cuts and safety issues caused them to be cancelled.

Photo by Nick Dagger.

In 2018 BID has invested further in street lighting and, for this first time, the Central Drive Retail Park will have their own Christmas display that will certainly attract attention. It is also BID’s intention to permanently light the Barclays building in Euston Road, and the old church on Chapel Street in multi-coloured LED lights.

John O’Neill, manager of Morecambe BID, said: “We will continue to invest in lighting schemes in Morecambe as we believe it will not only benefit the local and night time economies for residents and visitors alike, but will also add to a sense of well-being amongst the local population. We have a couple of exciting installations planned in future, but these things take time from conception to installation”.

Morecambe BID said it would like to thanks the local sponsors and partners who have managed to make it happen again this year – EDF Energy, Morecambe Town Council, More Music and all the BID levy payers.