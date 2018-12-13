Morecambe schoolgirls’ kind gesture for food bank

Two Year 6 pupils at Lancaster Road CP School organised a non-uniform day to raise awareness and collect donations for Morecambe Bay Food Bank.

Jasmine and Erin said: “We decided that we wanted to do something for charity. Neither of us knew what we were doing except that we were not doing a “bake sale”.

“The best idea we had was to do a non-uniform day in exchange for donations for Morecambe Food Bank.

“There was a lot of work in-between like seeing our headteacher (Mrs Sutton), showing a powerpoint in two different assemblies and organising where to hold all the food.

“We organised the non-uniform day and everyone in school contributed.

“Collecting the donations took up a lot of the morning but it was definitely worth it.

“Our teacher Mrs Feather took a picture of the room filled with donations and put it on Facebook.

“The response from everyone was fantastic.

“A member of the public saw it and came to our school with a car boot full of food to help - it was a very generous donation.

“We hope what we have done has helped and made more people aware of the situation and people continue to donate in the future.”