Morecambe schoolgirl shortlisted for Youth Parliament

A Morecambe schoolgirl has been shortlisted to represent the area in the Member of Youth Parliament elections.

Lily Cooper, 14, who attends Morecambe Community High School, is one of six candidates in the running for election in the Lancaster, Wyre and Fylde district.

“From a young age I’ve enjoyed helping people and leading group activities,” said Lily.

“At age 12 I took a leadership course at my karate class and have captained various sports teams.

“Since primary school I have been part of the school council and have made it my point to bring up problems raised by fellow pupils and take them into action.

“Recently, I have begun to develop an interest in politics having watched election coverage, reading manifestos and doing further research.

“I don’t have an agenda of things which I would want to change or improve, my ideas always revolve around other people’s problems or concerns as sorting them is my main priority.”

The UK Youth Parliament provides opportunities for 11-18 year-olds to use their elected voice to bring about social change through meaningful representation and campaigning.

Anyone aged 11-19 can vote for Lily, or any of the other candidates, by visiting the website at www.lancashire.gov.uk/youthzone/things-to-do/groups/uk-youth-parliament/lancaster-fylde-and-wyre.aspx.