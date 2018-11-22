Morecambe school honoured at prestigious awards ceremony

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School was honoured at the prestigious Educate Awards ceremony.

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its seventh year and is the largest education awards in the north west.

More than 600 guests gathered for the Educate Awards ceremony, held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

On the night, 21 awards were handed out to schools in the Liverpool City Region, Lancashire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School received the Spirit of Enterprise Award as it works particularly hard to introduce its children to a wide variety of career choices and aspirations. Staff are keen to ensure pupils become happy, successful learners, responsible citizens and confident individuals.

Each year it conducts an Enterprise Project which every class works on for a week, setting up mini businesses which is designed to equip them with useful skills that will help them for many years to come.The evening also saw the premiere of the Educate Awards Super Choir Children in Need music video, ‘We are all Stars’. The recording features the voices of over 300 students from local schools, with all proceeds from the sales going to the charity.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, says: “Many congratulations to all three Lancashire schools on their fantastic award wins.

“We are so proud to host an event which champions the creativity, diversity and dedication of teachers, school support stars, schools and colleges in the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

“It’s been an exceptional year of entries, so many congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and finalists for 2018.”