Morecambe Salvation Army Christmas gift appeal boost

A charity’s Christmas gift appeal has had a welcome boost this festive season.

By Debbie ButlerContributor
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 1:04pm

Thanks to public generosity, the Salvation Army helps many families at Christmas by providing toys and gifts.

This year, local body shop consultant Annie Williams worked alongside Emily Philo, a Morecambe member of the Salvation Army, to provide gift boxes filled with beautiful toiletries especially for older children as part of this fantastic cause.

The Salvation Army is a worldwide church and registered charity in 127 countries.

Captain Tracy Collis from the Salvation Army receives gift boxes from Body Shop consultant, Annie Williams.