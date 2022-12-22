Morecambe Salvation Army Christmas gift appeal boost
A charity’s Christmas gift appeal has had a welcome boost this festive season.
Thanks to public generosity, the Salvation Army helps many families at Christmas by providing toys and gifts.
This year, local body shop consultant Annie Williams worked alongside Emily Philo, a Morecambe member of the Salvation Army, to provide gift boxes filled with beautiful toiletries especially for older children as part of this fantastic cause.
The Salvation Army is a worldwide church and registered charity in 127 countries.