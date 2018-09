Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched to rescue a man in the sea near Morecambe Battery.

The man, believed to be in low mood, had entered the water fully clothed.

Against strong winds, the inshore lifeboat was launched onto the receding tide and was proceeding to the area when they were stood down.

The man had been persuaded to return to shore by an ambulance crew, who were already on scene, and was safely in their care.

The lifeboat was launched at 1pm on Tuesday September 18.