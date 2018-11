Morecambe’s Venus & Cupid statue was moved to the Arndale over the weekend where repairs can be carried out after it was severely damaged by last winter’s frost.

The statue was lifted from its seafront site by crane onto a truck and trailer, and toured through Morecambe town centre.

Morecambe's Venus & Cupid statue arrives at the Arndale Centre to await vital repairs.

On arrival at the Arndale, it was lowered onto a trailer and pushed manually through the shopping centre to its new home in the former Temptations clothing store unit where it can dry out slowly before repairs begin.