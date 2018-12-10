Morecambe’s top 10 pet names revealed by GoCompare

A pet is like a family member, and for many cat and dog owners it’s important to give their furry friend a unique name.

But how can you find out how many Bellas and Poppies are out there in Morecambe?

More than 500,000 pet names in GoCompare’s pet insurance quote database were analysed and the most popular cat and dog names across North West England and the UK were discovered.

Based on the results, the UK’s first ever searchable database of pet names was created which allows you to discover how popular or unique your pet’s name is.

Top 10 Morecambe pet names

The most popular pet names in the LA postcode area were analysed and number one is Poppy, with as many as 47 cats and dogs being named this:

1 Poppy - 47 pets are named this

2 Alfie - 29

3 Ruby - 27

4 Bella - 26

5 Charlie - 26

6 Max - 24

7 Rosie - 24

8 Molly - 23

9 Bailey - 23

10 Lola - 22

A total of half a million pet names were analysed from the last two years of pet insurance data for this project.

When a quote was requested for the same pet more than once during this period, the duplicates were removed.

Visit https://www.gocompare.com/pet-insurance/pet-names/ to discover how popular or unique your pet’s name is, as well as some of the more unusual monikers in the nation.